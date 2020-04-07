Matthew McConaughey Hosted a Virtual Bingo Night for Seniors and It was Adorable

Matthew McConaughey Hosted a Virtual Bingo Night for Seniors and It was AdorableBy Mark Pygas
Across much of the world, senior citizens are on lockdowns that would drive the rest of us even crazier. While most of us are allowed to go outside to exercise and stock up on supplies, seniors probably won't be allowed to leave their homes or care facilities for months to come.
Older people are particularity susceptible to the coronavirus and are being placed into total isolation, with no visits from families or friends and no in-person events at nursing homes.
But Matthew McConaughey and his family recently decided to bring some cheer to seniors by hosting a virtual bingo night for a care home in Texas.
McConaughey spent the night reading out numbers for The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas, by means of a video chat. Residents were able to join in on the game from the safety of their rooms.
McConaughey can be heard calling out numbers in a clip of the game posted to Facebook. And for those wondering, there were two winners.
Residents seemed to enjoy the game, with a worker at the facility telling McConaughey: "I wanted to say, from all of us, we want to continue to turn a red light into a green light."
Residents then held up green cards with personal messages to McConaughey.
"Let's turn a red light into a green light," one person wrote.
While another simply wrote: "Just keep livin'."
In March, McConaughey urged people to "take care of ourselves and each other." He went on to ask people to unify against a common enemy and help to "turn a red light into a green light."
The best way to prevent contracting or spreading coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.
More from Distractify:
Man Arrested for Licking Toiletries at Walmart While Asking: "Who's Scared of Coronavirus?"
Norway PM Holds Press Conference Just to Address Kids' Concerns About COVID-19
10 Policies the Coronavirus Has Proven to Be Completely Arbitrary