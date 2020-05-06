Meghan Markle's Banana Bread Recipe Includes These Secret Ingredients

We can't all be married to a prince, but we can all make Meghan Markle's banana bread recipe.

The Duchess of Sussex is apparently a great baker, and her banana bread is a hit even outside of the royal family (though it's reportedly Prince Harry's favorite). But Meghan's recipe isn't like any old banana bread recipe — she uses two secret ingredients not found in your average banana bread.

If you're looking for something new to make, grab your overly ripe bananas and your stand mixer to recreate Meghan's banana bread.