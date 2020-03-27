Meghan and Harry Have Reportedly Chosen Malibu as Their New Home Base

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a new home. According to multiple reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently moved to L.A. from Vancouver Island after spending several months in Canada following their decision to step down as senior royals.

Ever since the couple announced their intentions to live abroad, insiders have speculated that the parents would settle down in California with 10-month-old son Archie. Here’s what we know about the duo’s search for a U.S. residence.