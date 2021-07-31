Michael Che Says Simone Biles Jokes Were Result of "Hacked" Instagram Account

On July 29, 2021, several individuals who followed Michael Che began screenshotting messages that popped up on his Instagram story about his desire to make Simone Biles jokes. He then said that he has about three minutes worth of Simone Biles jokes he was hoping to test out.

He then reportedly posted jokes from Instagram accounts and left his commentary on them, ranking one of the quips about convicted sexual abuser Dr. Larry Nassar who reportedly used his position as Team USA's doctor to assault several female gymnasts a "9/10."

The joke read, "Larry Nasser understands Simone Biles better than anyone. He too had to quit doing what he loved at the pinnacle of his career because of mounting pressure."