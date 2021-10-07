Fans Await Mike Flanagan's New Netflix Project, 'The Fall of The House of Usher'By Jamie Lerner
Oct. 7 2021, Published 11:39 a.m. ET
October may be spooky season, but when Mike Flanagan is making television, spooky season lasts all year long. Netflix just announced their newest Mike Flanagan project and it’s unlikely to disappoint.
After the success of his more personal series, Midnight Mass, and the anticipation for the upcoming series, The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan is turning out to be a pretty successful investment for Netflix.
Now, at the height of his popularity, he’s signed on to do yet another adaptation. Mike is the king of adapting literary works of horror, and now he’ll be taking on Edgar Allan Poe with The Fall of the House of Usher.
The Fall of the House of Usher was originally a short story, published in the collection Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque. The series will reportedly be based on multiple works by Edgar Allan Poe.
Mike Flanagan is creating Netflix’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ after his success in adapting literary horror.
Before taking on Edgar Allan Poe, Mike had tackled several other famed horror writers. He started off adapting a couple of Stephen King’s works.
First, he adapted Gerald’s Game, previously thought to be unfilmable, into a Netflix original movie, and he later adapted Doctor Sleep, which is Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining. After successfully working with one of the greatest horror authors of all time, Mike began testing the waters of some classics.
The Haunting of Hill House is Mike’s adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s short story of the same name, and it revolves around a haunted house (shocker). The Haunting of Bly Manor is similarly about a haunted house, but is based on Henry James’ novella, The Turn of the Screw.
The upcoming The Midnight Club is slightly different — it’s based on a 1994 Christopher Pike novel of the same name, and revolves around terminally ill young adults living in a hospice situation that becomes, you guessed it, haunted.
Mike Flanagan is the perfect person to adapt ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ for Netflix.
Based on his experience, there’s no better filmmaker to take on the famed Edgar Allan Poe story. Not only is it Mike’s wheelhouse as a literary work of horror fiction, but it also revolves around a haunted house.
Although we don’t yet know too much about the plot of the series, the story is about an unnamed narrator who is called upon by their friend, Roderick Usher, to help with his and his sister’s illnesses.
However, weirdness ensues — there’s a story within the story that comes to life, a life and death situation, and true madness.
While Deadline reports that Mike’s series will take elements from several Edgar Allan Poe works, it’s likely that much of the story will take place around the Usher family and their eerie home. And with Mike’s past literary haunted house experience, there’s no one better for the job.