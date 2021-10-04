Miya Marcano's Parents Question Safety of Slain Daughter's Apartment Complex

The parents of 19-year-old Miya Marcano are calling out the Arden Villas apartment complex in Orlando, Fla. after a body believed to be Miya's was found on Oct. 2. Miya's father had been making heartfelt posts on his Instagram page begging for her to return when she was reported missing on Sept. 24. Miya was a student of Valencia College, having just graduated high school in 2020.

Mimi baby where are you ??? Please help us find my 19 year old cousin MIYA MARCANO . Missing from Arden Ville apartments in ORLANDO FLORIDA 📍 any information please dm me 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/4vbiD6Lfoe

It's not known yet whether Miya's mother has a public social media page. One of Miya's cousins made a heartfelt plea when authorities were still searching for Miya:

Miya's father, Marlon Marcano, is a DJ who goes by DJ Eternal Vibes on Instagram. His most recent posts about Miya are devastating. Marlon posted a picture of his daughter and captioned it with, "Mimi, my heart is aching. I haven't slept or eaten in days. Where are you, baby? Your whole family is looking for you. We will not stop until you're back home. I'm slowly losing my mind over here. Never have we ever gone so long without even a text message to each other ... I love you always and forever!"

The Marcano family attorney Daryl Washington spoke on behalf of Miya's parents and relatives in a press conference (video via WFTV 9 ) held at the Arden Villas apartment complex. Washington stated that Miya's murder was a "preventable death," and that's what made it "very difficult for the family." The Marcano family told WFTV 9 that they plan to start a foundation in honor of Miya.

What was Miya Marcano's cause of death? Who was her killer?

The only person of interest in Miya's alleged murder is 27-year-old Armando Caballero. Miya had reportedly turned down romantic advances from Caballero more than once. Miya's cousin, Caili Sue, confirmed this, telling The Sun that Caballero was "obsessed and infatuated" with Miya, and "constantly" texted her even after she made it clear that she was not interested in him.

Miya's cause of death has not been released by authorities yet. The body that was found was believed to be Miya's, but that will only be officially confirmed following autopsy results.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office reported that they found Caballero's body on Sept. 27, and that it appeared he had died by suicide. Caballero had worked as a maintenance man for the Arden Villas apartment complex since June 2021 and had a master key to all of the rooms. Caili, Marlon, and Miya's aunt Semone Westmaas reported that they ran into Caballero on Sept. 24 when he was looking for Miya, according to the same report from The Sun.

"[Caballero] said, ‘Are you looking for Miya?’ I said, ‘Who are you?’" Westmaas told The Sun. "He said, ‘I’m the maintenance guy. I heard you’re looking for me.' I didn’t know who this guy was at the time." The family had not yet publicized that Miya was missing at the time of their encounter with Caballero.

Caballero once lived at the Tymber Skan apartment complex, which was near the wooded area where the body believed to be Miya's was discovered on Oct. 2. Another Marcano family member told WFLA that there were signs of a struggle and blood in Miya's bedroom when they were searching for her.