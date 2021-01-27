Mossimo Giannulli's Request to Serve Rest of Sentence From Home Was Denied

There’s almost nothing worse than having to do federal time for cheating the system. And while some celebrities and their family members tend to get away scot-free, that’s not the case for Mossimo Giannulli .

In case you missed it, Giannulli, husband of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer, is currently behind bars for his involvement in the college admission scandal. And while he has spent a short amount of time in prison, many people have been wondering when exactly his release date is. Here’s the full scoop.

His decision to request early release reportedly came from seeing the successful turnout of his fellow defendant Toby MacFarlane.

With that said, he will have to serve out the remainder of his five-month prison sentence at USP Lompoc, a medium security U.S. penitentiary in Santa Barbara, California. His projected release date is April 17, 2021.

While Giannulli's attorney made an effort to get early release — with the remainder of his sentence served at home —his request was shut down, according to NBC News . "Although the court is cognizant of the onerous conditions imposed on defendant as a result of the Bureau of Prisons' emergency Covid-19 response, he has not established that those conditions alone demonstrate an 'extraordinary and compelling' reason for his release,'" U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton ruled.

It’s common practice for people to be released from prison early based on good behavior or overcrowding. And that’s especially the case for the rich and famous. However, Giannulli will have to serve his full sentence in prison before he can be released.

What were the reasons for Giannulli's early release request?

It's not news that prison conditions can be pretty harsh and Giannulli cited these conditions as part of his reasoning for early release. Giannulli argued that his current stint at Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc is particularly harsh due to COVID-19 protocols. He claimed that 56 days spent in isolation "placed a significant toll on his mental, physical and emotional well-being," according to reports and court documents.

And while it's horrible to live in less than adequate conditions, it's unfortunately inevitable when you commit a crime and are sentenced to prison. While there are some people who are sympathetic to the fashion designer, others feel that he needs to do the time without any complaints. After all, his sentence has been majorly criticized since many people believe that if he were African-American, the consequences would be harsher.

Not a popular opinion, I imagine, but Mossimo Giannulli has been in solitary confinement for 56 days with only one hour a day out of his cell. They broke the law. They were busted but now, you're messing with that man's sanity. Way too long to be alone w/your thoughts. — Michelle (@kaemicha) January 26, 2021 Source: Twitter

Mossimo Giannulli Denied Early Prison Release in College Scandal - Variety too bad. He’ll just have to keep his mask on and social distance 6 ‘ https://t.co/IjwDqR9Gfc — chick (@MarisaM97852968) January 26, 2021 Source: Twitter

Despite his prison sentence, "Giannulli was ordered to two years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, and 250 hours of community service," ET reports. "He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud."