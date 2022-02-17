'My 600-lb Life' Lawsuits Have Piled up Against the TLC Show's Production Company

The formula for the hit TLC series has remained the same through the many years it's been on the air. Under the guidance of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (affectionately known as Dr. Now) and his specialized diet and exercise regimen, a different person each episode attempts to lose enough weight to qualify for weight-loss surgery.

Despite their best intentions, many of the My 600-lb Life stars fail to meet their goals. For others, though, their lives are dramatically transformed thanks to the show.