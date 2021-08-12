A TikTok Video of a Nanny Attempting the 'Dirty Dancing' Move With a Dad Is Going Viral

In the TikTok, Andrew and Lizzie take turns lifting each other. Rachel, who filmed the video, can be heard giving tips on how to improve their technique. So, what's the fuss about? Why is the nanny-dancing-with-dad TikTok making the rounds?

A New Jersey–based mother-of-two named Rachel (@raypo3) obtained fame on TikTok after posting a short clip showing her husband, Andrew, and their 23-year-old nanny, Lizzie Norton , perform a makeshift Dirty Dancing reenactment.

The TikTok video of a nanny dancing with a dad garnered mixed responses from TikTokers.

Rachel posted the TikTok on Aug. 3, 2021, and it didn't take long for the comment section to blow up. Some TikTokers defended the mother-of-two, claiming that the impromptu Dirty Dancing routine only proves that Andrew and Lizzie are on good terms. Some TikTokers had a different opinion, however.

Several nannies took to the comment section to point out that they tend to bond with the mothers. As some wrote, touching the husband is usually off the charts. "I was a nanny for a long time, and I never once even touched the dad? They are way too comfortable with each other, ma'am," wrote e.gg47. "I'm a nanny, and this is uncomfy," commented @mrs_bridges.

Other TikTokers approached the video with a different frame of mind. "They had to do this for views, right? Like no one is in that much denial?" commented @jent111alia. "This is going to be one of those videos that don't age well," wrote @quickfoodz. "Bro how are you going to do the Dirty Dancing move and say this is normal, you have got to watch the movie again," wrote @lauralou420.

As Rachel revealed in the comments, Lizzie started working for them in March 2020. It's understood that she joined the family after the daycare center she was working at shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

