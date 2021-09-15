Natasha Parker's Romance with Dr. Joe Park Was Over Before It Started on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

When Dr. Joe Park, who appeared on Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette, arrived to Paradise, he immediately pulled Natasha for a chat.

After Natasha Parke r was blindsided by the Pieper James and Brendan Morais pre-show romance debacle on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, fans were hoping that the podcast host would soon find love on the beach.

Keep reading for the refresher on their slightly-awkward dinner date, and to see some of the best tweets and memes about it.

Though he did ask Peter Weber's ex on a date, it soon became clear that Dr. Joe's existing friendship with Brendan would make it difficult for him to forge a relationship with Natasha.

Natasha liked Dr. Joe's "calm energy" on 'Bachelor in Paradise,' but his friendship with Brendan was a curveball.

When the anaesthesiologist first walked down in Week 5, Natasha admired his "calm energy." The two briefly chatted before Dr. Joe asked Natasha on the date. During their dinner Dr. Joe asked Natasha why she was unattached. Though she didn't want to go in too much detail, Natasha briefly discussed her past situation with Brendan. "I do know you and Brendan are close..." Natasha began. "If I am going to be honest, he really almost ruined this whole experience for me."

Dr. Joe was shocked. "Brendan? My Brendan?" he responded, and things only got worse from there. The New Yorker briefly mentioned how Brendan's pre-show involvement with Pieper affected her. "It just seemed like he was waiting for her to come and, by doing that, completely jeopardized this experience for me," the Click Bait host shared. Dr. Joe then acknowledged that he knew Brendan and Pieper had something going on, but he didn't think they were "dating-dating" before the show.

In his confessional, Dr. Joe said that it was "unfortunate" that his close friend had been the one to "hurt" Natasha. Back at the date, he said that the two were in "no rush," and he seemed to shut down any and all possibilities of a romance. "When I told him who I had been talking to on the beach, everything changed. I could just see the conflict. It was written all over his face," Natasha said before adding that their potential relationship was already "over."

