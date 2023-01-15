Who Are the Guest Stars This Week on ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: LA’ and ‘NCIS: Hawaii’? Details for Jan. 15 and 16
Each week, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawaii keep us on the edge of our seats with cases that put our favorite naval agents’ lives on the line (so much so that sometimes they need to flee to Alaska to take a break).
But of course, with new cases come new guest stars, which only add to the excitement of each week’s episode. So, who are the guest stars in this week’s episodes of the NCISverse? Keep scrolling for details on the Jan. 15 and 16 casts.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 14, Episode 11, “Best Seller,” Guest Cast
In the Jan. 15 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, Sam’s friend Tom Olsen finds himself being hunted down by enemies from his past. The NCIS team must find out who is after him.
Guest cast:
- Erik Palladino as Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Vostanik Sabatino
- Bill Goldberg as DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton
- David Paul Oslen as Tom Olsen
- Lesley Boone as Nina Barnes
- Natalia Del Riego as Rosa Reyes
- Gianni DeCenzo as Luke Austin
- Eddie Kaulukukui as Army Col. Tuivasa
- Daya Vaidya as Marina
- Katrina Begin as Lauren Olsen
- Duncan Campbell as NCIS Special Agent Castor
‘NCIS' Season 20, Episode 11, “Bridges,” Guest Cast
In the Jan. 16 episode of NCIS, Parker discovers he’s a victim of identity theft while investigating the unusual murder of a Navy ensign. Also, Knight and Jimmy face hurdles in their relationship as their connection heightens.
Guest cast:
- Austin Cauldwell as Ryan Aaronson / Travis Jacobs
- Rachel Ticotin as Joy Sullivan Aaronson
- Jason MacDonalad as John Watts
- Sadie Stratton as Renee Watts
- Jason Manuel Olazabal as Todd Mercer
- Brenda Kate as Sheila / Wife
- Shane Blades as Husband
- Nicole Rainteau as Kaytlynn
- Leah Grosjean as Navy Ensign Ashley Watts
- Kathryn Melton as the Cleaning Lady
- Warren Sweeney as the Priest
‘NCIS: Hawaii' Season 2, Episode 11, “Rising Sun,” Guest Cast
In the Jan. 16 episode of NCIS: Hawaii, Special Agent Pike is ambushed while working undercover with a local Japanese crime family and the team must find the person responsible for orchestrating the attacks. Also, Kai goes deeper into his investigation regarding an old friend turned criminal.
Guest cast:
- Moses Good as Wally
- Mark Gessner as CGIS Agent Neil Pike
- Jonah Ho’Okano as AJ Hale
- Vince Shin as Tracksuit
- Takuma Anzai as Kenji Sato
- Masumi as Yumi Sato
- Bruce Locke as Oda Sato
- Eric Mita as Taka Machida
What guest stars will pop up in the weeks to come? Tune in when all-new episodes of NCIS: LA air on Sunday nights on CBS, while NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii air on Mondays.