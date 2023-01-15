Who Are the Guest Stars This Week on ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: LA’ and ‘NCIS: Hawaii’? Details for Jan. 15 and 16

Each week, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawaii keep us on the edge of our seats with cases that put our favorite naval agents’ lives on the line (so much so that sometimes they need to flee to Alaska to take a break).

But of course, with new cases come new guest stars, which only add to the excitement of each week’s episode. So, who are the guest stars in this week’s episodes of the NCISverse? Keep scrolling for details on the Jan. 15 and 16 casts.