Netflix Is Releasing a 'Eurovision' Movie Starring Will Ferrell and It Sounds Insane

If you've ever watched the Eurovision singing competition, then you're privy to the strange, over-the-top, ridiculously elaborate, and beautifully cheesy world of magic that only Europe can provide. The premise of the song contest is this: Countries from all over Europe elect their own musical act to represent them in a host country, where a battle of vocals and original songwriting takes place. And Netflix has decided to make a film about this weird phenomenon.

I keep calling it weird because there's no other way to describe it. Some of the most meme-able and absolutely cringe-inducing moments have come as a result of this show. Ever see epic sax guy? Yes, he was part of Moldova's act in one Eurovision contest. What makes his performance even funnier is the fact that he wasn't playing the saxophone live. So he managed to coordinate those hip thrusts and slick moves to a back-track. It's almost more impressive that way.

Will Ferrell traveled to see Eurovision in person because he's acting in the upcoming Netflix movie. Although Eurovision competitors don't need to perform their instruments live, the one thing they can't flub are the vocals, so they're singing live during each magically gaudy musical number.

Last year, Will Ferrell was spotted at the Eurovision song contest in Lisbon, Portugal, which surprised a lot of people that the comedic actor would love the competition so much that he'd travel all the way there to see it live.

Trying to comprehend why THE Will Ferrell is currently in Lisbon backstage at Eurovision???



That's him with the Swedish entry. pic.twitter.com/1STuDq8JdI — Daniel Reid (@Southern_Celt) May 5, 2018

But as it turns out, there was a reason Will Ferrell was in attendance: Netflix is currently producing a Eurovision comedy starring the SNL alum, along with Rachel McAdams and Remington Steele himself, Pierce Brosnan. Will and Rachel play an Icelandic musical duo: Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir with dreams of winning the singing contest for their home country.

Ferrell's wife, Viveca Paulin, introduced the singing extravaganza to the comedian a few years ago. Will's obsession grew and he began working on a screenplay with Andrew Steele from Saturday Night Live. Even better is that David Dobkin is directing the project. Oh, don't know who he is? He was behind Wedding Crashers. Yes, I know, this sounds like it could be amazing.

Pierce Brosnan plays Ferrell's father in the film, Erick Erickssong, who's known as the "most handsome man in Iceland." While it may be difficult for some people to imagine the James Bond actor in a funny role, anyone who's seen Pierce in the abysmal Mamma Mia! films will know that he's capable of poking fun at himself and joyfully hamming up a role. He was also wonderful in The Matador, an oft-overlooked movie where he plays a hitman with very obvious problems.

Even though many people would struggle to remember the film or even know what you're talking about when you mention it to them, it earned Pierce a Golden Globe nomination. If you've ever seen the movie, then you'll know that it's well-deserved.

Netflix's official synopsis of the film goes as follows: "[two performers are] given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition’ and ‘finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for."

Fans seem to be divided over the news of the film. Many people, like me, see Eurovision for what it is: a beautiful freakshow of passionate individuals with a flair for the absurd and ridiculous.

Then there are people who are die-hard fans of the contest that take their joy of it very seriously. Some of those fans are worried that the film could end up being "the worst." Given the fact that Will's been watching Eurovision since 1999, there's a good chance he's got enough source material and context to know what it's all about.

Oh my god, it could either be the best or the worst. I just hope it’s made by people who love Eurovision! — Siobhán Hearne (@siobhanhearne) August 8, 2019

It's gonna be awesome 😍 — Louise Nott (@louisemnott) August 8, 2019