Netflix Users No Longer Have to Be Subjected to Autoplaying Previews — It's a 2020 Miracle

Netflix's glorious Twitter announcement was properly equipped with an informative link to their website , which instructs users to turn the preview autoplay feature off and on. And luckily for technologically-inept movie streamers like myself, the instructions are super straight-forward and easy to understand.

First, the user will be required to sign into Netflix, and navigate to the Menu, located in the upper right hand corner. From there, the user will click Manage Profiles, and select their profile of choice. After selecting the desired profile, they will check or uncheck the option which reads: "Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices." Here, users can also turn off the setting that makes the next episode play automatically, if desired.