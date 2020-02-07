We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Netflix Users No Longer Have to Be Subjected to Autoplaying Previews — It's a 2020 Miracle

Along with popping balloons, and nails scratching across a chalkboard, one of the most irritating sounds on the planet is — without a doubt — the blaring sound of a Netflix movie or TV show preview autoplaying, as you're peacefully browsing the streaming site for something new to watch. Autoplay is truly one of the most offensive aspects of Netflix, and until recently, there was no way to avoid it.

But Netflix-and-chill sessions no longer have to be rudely interrupted by autoplaying previews, as Netflix is now offering subscribers the option to turn off autoplay. This is truly a 2020 miracle, if you ask me.