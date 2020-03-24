Stay Calm — Here's What You Need to Know About the Hantavirus

Compared to the coronavirus, which is easily transmitted through human contact, the hantavirus cannot be spread from person to person, and to avoid catching it, prevention is best, according to Alamosa News. Simply eliminate all contact with rodents where you live and work. If you discover an infestation, make sure to clean it up properly — vacuuming and sweeping may cause you to inhale the virus, so definitely read the CDC's information on cleaning up after rodents.