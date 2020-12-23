Nintendo Released a "Year in Review" for Switch Players

While your Snapchat and Instagram Year in Reviews might've reminded you that you spent a lot less time doing exciting things in 2020, there's a new feature to remind you that you accomplished something this year, even if it was in video games.

Nintendo recently announced their new "Year in Review" feature for Switch players, so you can realize just how many hours of Animal Crossing: New Horizons you played during the lockdown.

Here's what you need to know about how to access your "Year in Review" and what it includes.