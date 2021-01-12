'Onision: In Real Life' Is About More Than Just the Allegations Against Onision (EXCLUSIVE)

True crime fans are familiar with many of the most infamous criminals out there, but few are so close to home. Premiering with the launch of Discovery+, Onision: In Real Life looks at the allegations behind one of the most-recognized veteran names on YouTube, Gregory "Onision" Daniel.

The creator has become an often-discussed name on the platform, frequently drawing criticism from other creators for his shock-factor content while still maintaining millions of subscribers across his channels.