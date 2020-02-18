We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The FBI Is Investigating YouTuber Onision for Reports of Alleged Abuse Against Younger Fans

Teens and tweens used to flock to Onision's YouTube videos. The creator, who currently goes by the name James Jackson, gained a massive following totaling over 5 million subscribers across three different channels for his content on body positivity.

But Dateline host Chris Hansen revealed in a shocking series of his own that the YouTuber was using the content as a front to lure and abuse some of his underage followers.

Onision would allegedly use his platform to groom young girls.

A majority of the content that Onision was creating on one of his channels was centered around body positivity, encouraging young girls to learn to love themselves. While that sounds helpful in theory, the result was numerous girls sending photos of their bodies to Onision, in the hopes that their photos would be featured in his videos.