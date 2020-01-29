We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Studies Say Online Dating Apps Lead to Less Divorce

Online dating can sometimes seem like a wasteland. There are so many apps, you scroll and you click and you swipe, you get creepy messages from weirdos, and it can all seem like too much. But if you are in search of a partner, it might not yet be time to give up on that folder of dating apps you labeled "Work" and keep in the corner of your phone. There is some good news.

According to a whole slew of research, relationships that start online are often stronger and more long-lasting than those that start offline. That's right; if you met your sweetheart online, you may have a better shot at staying together. So, limber up those digits and get swiping. You've got a spouse to find.