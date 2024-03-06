Home > Viral News > Trending If You're an Only Child of Broke Boomers Then You'll Relate to This so Hard To make matters worse, the parents don't approve that their only child is gay and lives with a partner. By Melissa Willets Mar. 6 2024, Published 1:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

A thirty-something is sharing the brutal reality of being an only child of broke boomers. For this particular person, when the parents have to move into the home they share with a partner, the situation is especially challenging given mom and dad don't approve of their sexuality.

So, if you're the only child of broke boomers, you'll probably really relate to what the creator has to say about feeling like the only person who can take care of aging parents with no source of income.

The only child with broke boomers situation is made worse by the fact that this creator is "not rich."

The creator has developed a series chronicling what it's like to the only person who can care for boomer parents — since there aren't any siblings to help out.

The TikToker shares content using the handle @laslayr and is named Lars. The first video in the series went viral with over 23,000 comments at time of writing.

The problem, Lars explains, is that the boomer parents didn't save for retirement — so now Lars is stuck taking them in. To make matters worse, the parents don't approve that this creator is gay and lives with a partner.

There's also a ton of resentment, because apparently Lars needed help financially in college, and it just wasn't there. "I feel like I literally have no option," Lars says about having parents in their seventies who are experiencing big life changes.

That's when Lars appeals to TikTok for help with the situation. And do they come through! "'No' is a complete sentence," one commenter simply said. Others offered more detailed suggestions, ranging from placing the parents in subsidized housing, to telling them they can't live there if they don't approve of Lars's lifestyle.

The only child is using their house renovation budget to accommodate the boomer parents.

In an update, Lars shared that the key to setting up early for the 'rents to move in was taking advantage of President's Day mattress sales — even though the big day isn't until June.

Are you thinking what I'm thinking? Lars is paying for the mattress for the parents to move into the house? Yeah, it's a lot to digest, right? And TikTok was more than a little upset with how willing the creator is to go along with the plan that doesn't benefit their lifestyle at all.

In fact, TikTok was horrified like we were to learn that Lars is using their home renovation budget originally planned for kitchen and bathroom updates to fund the parents' move.

TikTok is truly invested in this story, so much so that Lars shared a lengthier video explaining how it came to be that their parents were moving in. To make a long story short, according to Lars, their parent have declined sharply in all areas of their life, including physically and mentally, and at this point, the overall feeling is that there is no other option for their future but to be in the creator's home.