We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
c1ad0ee1ebb7768d3dccae610e1e0e10-1581514392281.jpg
Source: Frida Mom

The Oscars Rejected This Postpartum ad for Being too 'Graphic' When It's Just Being Real

By

Childbirth isn't nearly as glamorous as the movies would have you believe. Neither is recovery, with many women passing blood clots the size of golf balls during their postpartum recovery. But while it may all seem rather horrifying, we don't exactly consider the process to be "graphic" because it's all part of human nature.

But Frida Mom, a company that sells products for women after they give birth, is alleging that ABC and the Academy Awards rejected their Oscars ad for just that reason. In an Instagram post sharing the ad, Frida Mom explained: 