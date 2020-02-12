The Oscars Rejected This Postpartum ad for Being too 'Graphic' When It's Just Being Real

"The ad you’re about to watch was rejected by ABC & the Oscars from airing during this year’s award show. It's not 'violent, political' or sexual in nature. Our ad is not 'religious or lewd' and does not portray 'guns or ammunition.' 'Feminine hygiene & hemorrhoid relief' are also banned subjects. It’s just a new mom, home with her baby and her new body for the first time."

"Yet it was rejected. And we wonder why new moms feel unprepared. So spray it forward and share this video with every new mom. She deserves to be prepared."

If you're interested in watching the advert that was too graphic for the Oscars, you can do so below.