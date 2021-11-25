Outdoor Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Check out These Epic Gifts for the Ultimate Adventurer in Your Life

Outdoor Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Check out These Epic Gifts for the Ultimate Adventurer in Your LifeBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Nov. 25 2021, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Let's face it: buying the perfect holiday gift can be a difficult task.
Luckily, Distractify is making it easier with a roundup of our favorite outdoor holiday items to get your special someone.
Whether you're looking to splurge on an expensive item, purchase a gift as a large group, snag a last-minute present for a Secret Santa, or are simply looking to find something that fits your budget, we've got you covered!
Check out these ~epic~ presents for the outdoor enthusiast in your life!
Is your friend a total van lifer? Do your kids regularly travel around the country and explore national parks? Does your dad frequently host backyard BBQs? We've put together a list of outdoor-related holiday gift ideas for you to buy that special someone who loves hiking, skiing, doing yoga on the beach, grilling, or golfing.
Check out our holiday gift guide below to shop for your outdoor enthusiast.
Traeger Ironwood 885 Grill
If you're looking for a memorable holiday gift for the grill master of your family, the Traeger Ironwood 885 Grill is a must-buy! This WiFi pellet grill will elevate your BBQ with its D2 controller, which allows you to adjust the grill to a set temperature – just like an oven. Additionally, the advanced technology on this grill lets you change the temperature on your phone, as well as access more than 1,600 recipes on the Traeger App.
Other cool features included with this grill are a pellet sensor, super smoke mode, meat probe, dual-position smoke/sear bottom grate, porcelain-coated grill grates, and all-terrain wheels.
The Traeger Ironwood 885 Grill retails for $1,499.99.
Oak and Reed Yoga Mat
For the fitness aficionado and yogi in your life, check out these mats by Oak and Reed that feature a plethora of unique designs.
Seriously, inner peace for the holiday win!
Oak and Reed Yoga mats retail for $34.99.
Bushnell Phantom 2
Don't we all know a golfer?
The Bushnell Phantom 2 makes it easy (and convenient) for golfers to get GPS-provided distances around the course. Plus, the moveable pin placements will give you a more accurate distance to the flag.
Want to know how far you hit the ball? The shot distance calculator will tell you! Overall, this easy-to-use device is the perfect gift for golfers.
The Bushnell Phantom 2 retails for $129.99
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
For the ultimate hiker and camper, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is a must-have when you're out exploring Mother Nature! The portable drinking straw is designed to remove bacteria, parasites, and microplastics.
The LifeStraw retails for $29.95.
California Cowboy: The High Sierra Ski Shirt
Hitting the slopes this winter season? Well, the High Sierra Shirt is something you'll need! The après-ski flannel shirt features thermal lining, cool designs, and special pockets where you can stash all of your necessary items while you're on the mountain, such as your phone, a cold beer (or two), a hard seltzer can, and a bottle opener.
We love a multifunctional shirt!
The High Sierra Ski shirt retails for about $148.
YETI Rambler Bottle 26 oz.
Yes, you can personalize this YETI Rambler 26oz water bottle. This shatter-resistant reusable bottle is great to use for work, fitness activities, hiking, or days at the beach. Plus, as we mentioned, you can customize it with a cool image, monogram design, or even an inside joke between you and your bestie.
YETI Rambler Bottle 26 oz. retails for $39.99.
Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam
Do you know someone who is planning their next big road trip adventure? Do you have a family member working toward becoming an influencer?
Well, the Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam is the perfect tool to help you snag crystal-clear footage (hands-free) while you're on the road.
Aside from filming, this camera also tracks your location, just in case you run into any issues while you're spending time off the grid.
Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam retails for $399.99.
Thermacell Portable Mosquito Repeller
Keep the bugs away all season long with this Thermacell Portable Mosquito Repeller.
Simply turn it on and keep the blood-sucking insects clear for up to 15 feet. This is the perfect gift for anyone who's obsessed with the outdoors or likes to entertain in their backyard.
Thermacell Portable Mosquito Repeller retails for $24.99.
Linksoul Linksouldier Golf Bag
Though the receiver of this gift may not be heading to the Masters, they'll totally look like a pro with the Linksoul Linksouldier Golf Bag. This sleek bag helps you to organize and carry your clubs, while also providing ample storage for golf accessories and personal items.
The Linksoul Linksouldier Golf Bag retails for $225.
Merrell Men's Whisper Rain Insulated Jacket
Keep your loved ones warm (and dry) this holiday season with Merrell Men's Whisper Rain Insulated Jacket.
You can never have too many jackets, right? Well this outdoor coat is 100 percent waterproof and is designed to keep you warm, even in harsh temperatures. It's a great gift for those who regularly hike, camp, or generally like to spend time outdoors.
The Merrell Men's Whisper Rain Insulated Jacket retails for $240.
Black Diamond Trail Sport 3 Trekking Poles
Do you know someone planning a trip to a national park? Are you friends with avid hikers? These trekking poles are a great inexpensive gift for backpacking adventurers and day-hike seekers.
The Trail Sport 3 Trekking Poles retail for $55.96
Cloos x Tom Brady Sunglasses
Let's face it, sunglasses are an essential item for the outdoors.
Tom Brady has partnered with Christopher Cloos for a fashion-forward collection of glasses that would make for a great holiday gift. The seven-time Super Bowl champion's collection — which uses biodegradable frames — comes in an array of styles and colors. Even when he's not throwing touchdowns, TB12 is still making a name for himself off of the field.
The Cloos x Brady collection starts at $169.
Evolve Skateboards: Hadean Carbon All Terrain
Though this product is a bit of a splurge, the Hadean Carbon All Terrain skateboard by Evolve is the ultimate gift for any adventure-seeker.
This electric skateboard was built with carbon fiber, a material found in race cars, and tops speeds of 31 mph. The remote controls the speed, light adjustments, and board diagnostics. For advanced safety features, the Bluetooth connection between the Phaze remote and board provides real-time hazard lights when the breaks are applied.
The smart tech skateboard makes it the perfect present for those seeking a wild ride outside. Plus, commuters can skip the traffic and crowded train cars, and fly through the streets on their way to work with the Hadean Carbon board.
The Evolve Skateboards: Hadean Carbon All Terrain retails for $2,899.
Charlotte's Web Sleep Gift Set
Do you have a family member who loves camping and outdoor activities? A great gift for them is Charlotte's Web Sleep Gift set. The Sleep Gummies include the natural sleeping aid melatonin and full-spectrum hemp extract, so your loved one can get a great night's sleep. The set also includes hemp extract oil, which supports healthy recovery from exercise-induced inflammation and helps with a healthy sleep cycle. Plus, the roll-on oil will refocus and calm the mind.
Overall, it's the total wellness package for that special someone.
The Sleep Gift Set retails for $164.97.
Szanto ICON Roland Sands Signature Series
Give the gift of luxury this holiday season with the Szanto ICON Roland Sands Signature watch. The perfect timepiece features a chic leather strap, stainless steel case, and is water-resistant (up to 100 meters).
The Szanto ICON Roland Sands Signature Series starts at $175.
Linksoul Campfire Flannel Overshirt
When in doubt, clothes are a great holiday gift!
This Campfire Flannel shirt by Linksoul is a great cool-weather accessory. Whether someone is hiking outdoors or simply wearing this micro-fleeced lined shirt to work, they'll look and feel great.
The Linksoul Campfire Flannel retails for $149.
VariDesk Portable Laptop Stand
Is your friend or family member now promoting #VanLife? Do you know someone who works remotely? The Portable Laptop Stand by VariDesk makes working from anywhere so much easier, especially since the stand fits right into a backpack. So, if you know someone who is living on the road, this item is a must!
The VariDesk Portable Laptop Stand retails for $125.
On the Rocks Premium Cocktails
We all know at least two people who love to entertain and host backyard BBQs. Do you have a friend who loves hanging out at the beach, camping, fishing, boating, or just spending time in nature? How about someone who simply loves craft cocktails?
An easy and inexpensive gift to get a loved one is ready-to-serve cocktails from On the Rocks. The company has crafted the following signature drinks with high-quality spirits: Aviation, Old Fashioned, Mai Tai, Cosmopolitan, Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita, and a regular Margarita.
We suggest purchasing the whole lineup.
On the Rocks Premium Cocktails retails for about $12.
Linksoul Kirkwall Down Vest
Keep warm all season with this Linksoul Kirkwall Down Vest. Whether you're hiking, camping, or running errands, this versatile jacket makes for the perfect present for someone who is on the move during the winter months.
The Linksoul Kirkwall Down Vest retails for $150.