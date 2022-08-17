Penny Marshall's 'A League of Their Own' Is Way Less Gay Than the Prime Video Adaptation

"In 1943, Carson Shaw travels to Chicago to try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League," the synopsis reads. "There, she meets other women who also dream of playing pro baseball and makes connections that open up her world. Rockford local Max Chapman also comes to the tryouts but is turned away. With the support of her best friend Clance, she must forge a new path to pursue her dream."

Both Carson and Max are queer women, but they face different obstacles along their own personal quests for fulfillment.