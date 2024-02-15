Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Man Says "People Can't Live Normal Lives" Because of How Bad Inflation is Impacting Families By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 15 2024, Published 8:14 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kyinsurance

A man whose rent almost doubled in a span of just a few years is arguing that many Americans simply cannot afford to "live a normal life" due to how bad inflation has gotten. Kenneth Turner (@kyinsurance) uploaded a viral TikTok where he delineates all of the goods and services that now cost him more money, and he cannot believe how expensive everything has gotten.

He writes in a text overlay of his video that "Inflation is making it IMPOSSIBLE to live!" — a thesis that he echoes in his viral TikTok: "Has anyone noticed that it's literally becoming impossible to live a normal life because of the inflation that's going on? Literally, our rent payment, used to be $800. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath."

The TikToker continued, stating what the same rental unit is costing him now: "$1,400 is what we pay now. Used to be $800 just a few years ago, and now it's $1,400. Go figure. My auto insurance gone up 28%. Again, go figure. Inflation. Don't let me forget to mention: electric bill."

He went on: "$300. For what? For what? It's ridiculous. It's crazy. Now the icing on the cake I feel like I go to the grocery store. Okay, I go to Kroger, I feel like I go in there with $100 and I come out with a gallon of milk and two pieces of toast. And not even the good pieces of toast. You know like the end pieces," he says sardonically smiling into the camera.

"That's what I come out with. It is dumb what is going on. How has inflation affected you guys?" he asks his viewers in his video. "Because, again, rent used to be $800, now it's $1,400. $300 electric bill, like, seriously guys? This is stupid. This is what's been going on in America. Inflation."

During the government-mandated social distancing and stay-at-home orders implemented in response to the fervor fomented around COVID-19, there were a number of folks who speculated how Americans were going to suffer in the long run from the stimulus checks handed out by the government.

Source: TikTok | @kyinsurance

One could argue that inflation, which has been deemed by analysts to at least be partially responsible for US inflation according to Fortune, is that reckoning numerous individuals warned about prior to the issuing of these stimulus checks.

Kenneth isn't the only TikTok user who has ranted against inflation on the internet: other folks have uploaded their own rants online, like this woman who listed all of the low-cost "luxuries" she's had to give up in recent years because her salary increases haven't been keeping up with the rate of inflation.

In fact, inflation has gotten so bad under the Biden administration that folks who were previously vociferously against Donald Trump, it seems, are now pining for the economy the United States enjoyed under his tenure as President.

Source: TikTok | @kyinsurance

A number of CEOs have even flipped their opinions on Donald Trump after comparing the state of the country's economy today, under the Biden administration, versus the economy between 2017-2021.

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon even said that MAGA chirping has ultimately hurt the DNC and liberals, claiming that the caricature of constituents who support the former President will ultimately hurt any chances of Biden getting re-elected, as many of his supporters are more "mainstream."

The billionaire also said that once folks distance their disdain of Trump from the work he accomplished along with his policies, that many of his heavily maligned and criticized views were ultimately better for the country.

Source: TikTok | @kyinsurance

"Take a step back, be honest. He was kind of right about NATO, kind of right on immigration. He grew the economy quite well. Trade tax reform worked. He was right about some of China," Dimon said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland according to CNBC.

