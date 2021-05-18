A Viral Recipe for Pesto Eggs Has Taken TikTok By Storm

Just like the baked feta pasta and whipped coffee that came before, once pesto eggs were viral on TikTok, users wanted to try it for themselves. Once the meal was made, they took to Twitter to share their experiences.

Pesto. Fried. Eggs. (On mozzarella on toast). Thank you TikTok. Thank you so much 🤤

Another echoed, “I can confirm pesto eggs live up to the hype.”