Here Are Some TikTok Tips for the April 2022 Pink Full MoonBy Stephanie Harper
Apr. 13 2022, Published 6:49 p.m. ET
One of the most interesting things to pay attention to in nature is the cycle of the moon. And on April 16, 2022, the world will see a full pink moon.
Those who are in tune with manifestation, the Law of Attraction, and spirituality know that harnessing the power of full moons is a very big deal. Here’s what some spiritual TikTok influencers are saying about the upcoming full pink moon.
Here are pink full moon tips from TikToker @Helen090283.
One user on TikTok by the name of @helen090283 suggests we think of the full pink moon as a very special occasion. “This pink moon is special in that it’s the first full moon of the astrological year," they say in a video. "During this full moon, we are encouraged to blossom when it comes to goals, friendships, relationships, soul connections, getting the balance right, and more."
They continue saying, "This full pink moon opens up the opportunity to plant new seeds. Think of it as a time to set some long overdue resolutions for yourself as you take on new life. It’s a beautiful time to forgive and ask for forgiveness.” The user had more to say and was met with a ton of positive responses in the comment section.
Here are full pink moon tips from TikToker @GuideAndHeal.
An astrology TikToker named @GuideAndHeal made a video discussing how the full pink moon is a time to pursue manifestations. Since the full moon is in Libra, that means it’s associated with love and relationships!
She advises her followers to take the time to analyze which relationships and friendships they currently have that are worthy of fighting for — and which ones need to be let go. Letting go of unhealthy relationships isn’t easy, but it always feels better to be surrounded by like-minded people.
Here are pink full moon tips from TikToker @TheHoodHippie22.
A video from TikToker @TheHoodHippie22 dives in deep with more details about the full pink moon. She says everyone should focus on ridding themselves of negative thinking and possibly consider taking a small break from rituals.
She mentions that because the full pink moon is on its way, people might be dealing with a sensation of pressure in their heads –– but it isn’t something to get too worried about. She explains that head pressure means your crown chakra is doing its work to bring about a transition in your life. From her perspective, it’s important to take deep breaths and relax during the week of the full pink moon.
Here are pink full moon tips from TikToker @TheShirePagan.
A TikToker named @TheShirePagan gave their followers more insight about what’s to come. They uploaded a video with an on-screen caption that reads, “The full pink moon is a joyous occasion celebrating life in abundance. The best time for this pink moon ritual will be this Friday and Saturday, but you may do it on any of the three nights when the moon is full."
Rituals typically include journaling, crystal cleansing, candle burning, and incense usage. This TikToker also mentioned the way the full pink moon might impact members of each zodiac sign differently.