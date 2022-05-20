PlayStation Plus Premium Will Offer Even More Cloud Gaming Options Than Before

Even with newer consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S coming out, keeping up with all of the new titles being released (while also replaying some old favorites) isn't always easy.

Cloud gaming allows you to stream either really large games on a console that can't traditionally support the titles or access older titles on a newer console. Nintendo utilizes this feature with certain games, like Control and Kingdom Hearts, while Xbox has an entire service dedicated to cloud gaming.