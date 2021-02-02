Reflect on Your 2020 Gaming Trends With PlayStation's Year-End Wrap-Up

We're already into the new year, but Sony decided it wasn't too late to give players an opportunity to reflect on their 2020 gaming stats. Better late than never?

On Feb. 2, Sony announced that players would have access to a wrap-up of their 2020 gaming trends. These wrap-ups have become increasingly popular, as Nintendo did one for Switch players and Spotify's yearly Wrapped playlists fill social media feeds at the end of every year.