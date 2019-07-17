Harry Styles Could Be Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid'

Harry Styles is currently in casting talks to play Prince Eric for The Little Mermaid's live-action film. The former One Direction member has sparked the studio's interest and, if casted, he will play alongside Halle Bailey, once of Beyonce's prodigies.

If you've seen the original version of The Little Mermaid or you're just a huge Harry Styles fan, playing Prince Eric is a big deal. Prince Eric was Princess Ariel's love interest. The two met when mermaid Ariel saved Eric from drowning. Having been caught up in love at first sight, Ariel makes a deal with Ursula, a sea witch, who exchanges Ariel's voice for human legs. With a better connection to the human world, Ariel tries to win over the man she laid eyes on.

Source: Disney/Getty

Are the casting rumors true... will Harry Styles play Prince Eric? This has not been confirmed yet but it seems multiple other directors are also interested in the star for their projects. Harry was recently shortlisted to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic dedicated to the star's rise to fame. However, this role went to Austin Butler earlier this week. With the hunt to star on the big screen, this could be Harry's big shot.

Being that R&B singer, Halle Bailey was recently cast as Princess Ariel, this movie seems to focus more on the musical component of the story itself. Though Eric has no musical performances in the original film, one can speculate that this remake might take advantage of Harry's musical talent.

Source: Getty Images

If chosen, Harry Styles will not only be joining Halle Bailey but Melissa McCarthy too. She is rumored to be playing the sea witch, Ursula. Awkwafina, and Jacob Trembley have also been rumored to join the Disney cast as Flounder and Scuttle.

Others behind the film are Lin-Manuel Miranda who will be writing and producing new music for the remake, as well as Marc Platt and John DeLuca who will be working on the production of the film. The original film's Alan Menkin will also be working behind the musical aspect of the Disney redo.

Can Harry Styles act? Yes! After pursuing his solo career as a musician and successfully doing so, Harry Styles made his acting debut in Dunkirk. The film follows World War II and has won several Oscars. The film also made over $526 million across the world. It's safe to say that Harry Styles is double trouble.

Though this is just a rumor at the moment, fans have taken a liking to the idea. Harry Styles is one of the world's most admired One Direction member and this rumor has sparked a celebration across social media. One fan mentioned on Twitter, "I JUST SAW IN TWITTER NEWS THAT HARRY STYLES IS IN TALKS TO PLAY PRINCE ERIC AND I CANNOT! PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN AND MY LIFE WILL BE COMPLETE!!!!" Another fan comically said, "I didn't wear a little mermaid full piece & snow boots when i was 6 for harry styles to not be casted as prince eric."

harry styles as prince eric TEAS! pic.twitter.com/edKYOOyCpN — noel! (@70shoneyharry) July 16, 2019 Source: Twitter