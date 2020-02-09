Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attending the Oscars? They Turned Down an Invite

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attending the Oscars? They Turned Down an InviteBy Michelle Stein
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be taking a step back as senior members of the royal family, the media has been obsessed with what's next for the couple and their son, Archie.
Now that they've moved to North America — and have made their first public appearance in the U.S — royal fans have been dying to know: Will the Sussexes be attending the Oscars?
Reports of the possibility of Harry and Meghan showing up at the star-studded awards show had been swirling ahead of the 2020 Oscars on Feb. 9. But is there any truth to it all? Let's take a look at the evidence.
Are the Sussexes attending the 2020 Oscars?
Harry and Meghan were reported invited to be presenters at the 2020 Oscars. However, the Sussexes have turned down the offer, Hello! magazine reported. "They were honored by the request, but declined the invitation," a source told the publication.
If they had accepted the invite, it would have been the most high-profile appearance for Harry and Meghan since stepping down for their royal duties. The decision to pass on presenting at the 2020 Oscars makes sense, though — considering how the media has been covering their every move since the start of the new year.
Harry and Meghan have recently made other appearances in the U.S.
In their first public appearance since "Megxit," Harry and Meghan attended a JP Morgan event in Miami on Feb. 6, Page Six reported. “It was all very hush-hush, with a lot of security, a source told the publication. "Meghan and Harry headlined the event as the keynote speakers.”
It's believed the event was the JPMorgan Alternative Investment Summit, which is a yearly gathering attended by billionaires like Bill Gates and Alex Rodriguez. "They came in through a private entrance. They did their speech and left before dessert," a source told E! News. "She introduced him and he spoke."
The Sussexes are now living in Canada following their split from the royal family.
As they indicated in their initial announced, the Sussexes will be splitting their time between North America and the UK. Meghan, Harry, and Archie recently started living in Canada as they prepare to give up their HRH titles and embark on a life of freedom from the monarchy.
Harry opened up about this new chapter in his life during a charity dinner for Sentebale in January. "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."
Harry continued: "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith. Thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."
Unfortunately, the odds of Harry and Meghan showing up to the 2020 Oscars are likely slim to none. But hey, royal fans can always dream, right? Catch the Oscars at 8 p.m. (ET) Feb. 9 on ABC — and be sure keep your eyes peeled.
