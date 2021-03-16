Prince Philip Finally Emerges From His Hospitalization — A Timeline of His Health Battles

Prince Philip Finally Emerges From His Hospitalization — A Timeline of His Health BattlesBy Shannon Raphael
Mar. 16 2021, Published 10:13 a.m. ET
The goings-on within the royal family are often kept within the walls of Buckingham Palace, which makes it somewhat surprising every time a spokesperson for the palace confirms that Prince Philip is dealing with health issues. Queen Elizabeth's husband of 73 years was admitted to a London hospital on Feb. 17, 2021, as a "precautionary measure."
The aging monarch was finally released from his hospital stay on Mar. 16, 2021. But the question remains: Why was Prince Philip hospitalized? This isn't the first or even the second time the 99-year-old struggled with his health. Read on for a timeline of the royal's health battles, including his past serious car accident and his other hospitalizations.
Why was Prince Philip hospitalized? He has been admitted twice in less than two years.
Though Prince Philip has been alive for nearly a century, the changes in his health have been somewhat surprising for the public. Not only did his most recent 2021 hospitalization cause worry, but his stay only a year earlier generated alarm too. Despite the alarm, in 2019 the palace claimed in a statement that his hospitalization on Dec. 20 of that year was nothing out of the ordinary and that it was done to be proactive.
"The Duke of Edinburgh traveled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition," the statement read at the time. "The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor."
According to multiple reports from that period of illness, Prince Philip was dealing with a serious cold over a span of weeks which, combined with his age, had the potential to become dangerous. He walked to the hospital and was not taken in an ambulance, which was clearly a good sign.
He was expected to stay in the hospital for several days, something that seemingly didn't affect Queen Elizabeth's schedule initially. She traveled to her estate there while Prince Philip was getting admitted to the hospital.
Prince Philip officially retired from his royal duties in 2017 and was not spotted publicly prior to that hospitalization since May of 2019. While Queen Elizabeth's Christmas tradition has always been to attend a service at Sandringham, her husband has not joined her in doing so since 2017.
Though it was made apparent that the Queen's husband's cold was under control after some time being monitored by doctors, this scare was a lot for the royal, who had been dealing with a myriad of other health concerns over the last few years.
The 2019 health scare wasn't his only one, however as Philip was admitted yet again, on Feb. 17, 2021, as a "precautionary measure." The prince was sent right away to the same hospital at the advisement of his doctor. The culprit this time? His pre-existing heart condition.
Philip was forced to stay hospitalized until he was able to undergo heart surgery. Finally, on Mar. 16, 2021, he was cleared for release after spending the requisite time in recovery. According to multiple sources, he is in "good spirits" and feeling well following the healing period.
A timeline of Prince Philip's health battles.
Before his December 2019 and February 2021 hospitalizations, Prince Philip's most notable scrape over the last few years was when he got into a car accident in January of 2019. While driving near the Sandringham estate, the Duke of Edinburgh flipped his Land Rover, and it landed with the driver's side face up. He hit another car, which had two women and a baby boy inside.
After the crash, Prince Philip surrendered his license, and several months later it was revealed that he wouldn't be prosecuted for it. The people in the other car dealt with minor injuries, while the baby was unharmed.
He also got a hip replacement in April of 2018 to deal with joint pain. He spent 11 days in the hospital after the operation and skipped a public appearance at an Easter service with Queen Elizabeth as a result.
In 2012, while the Queen was celebrating her Diamond Jubilee — for her 60th anniversary of being the queen — he experienced a bladder infection and was admitted to the hospital as well.
Plus, in December of 2011, Prince Philip went to the hospital after having chest pains at the Sandringham estate Christmas celebration. It was discovered that one of his arteries was blocked, and it was operated on immediately. He was released from the hospital just four days later.
We are glad that Philip was able to enjoy a relatively speedy recovery and hope he is able to resume his duties at the palace soon.