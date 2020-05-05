A Few Festive Ways to Celebrate Your Birthday While Social Distancing

Baileys teamed up with Georgetown Cupcake to create a Brownie Fudge Cheesecake cupcake, which will be part of the Baileys Mother’s Day Dozen. While this most likely won't be for your mother, the cupcake packs are sweet enough for just about anyone, and they're available for nationwide shipping on Georgetown Cupcake's website while supplies last. Proceeds will go to Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, so again, it's a gift you can feel good about.