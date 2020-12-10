LGBTQ+ Christmas Movies Every Queer Should See

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Happiest Season broke records on Hulu as the most-streamed original movie put out by the platform and attracted hundreds of new subscribers. The movie provides audiences with a welcome dose of holiday cheer and is filled with Christmas touchstones: walking around a small town admiring holiday decorations, a white elephant party, and plenty of unspoken family tension.

But in a lesser-seen twist, the year’s biggest Christmas movie to date was also a same-sex holiday rom-com. With its massive success, audiences are now looking for more queer holiday movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

So, in an attempt to make your yuletide as gay as possible, here’s a list of LGBTQ+ holiday movies you won't want to miss.