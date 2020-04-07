A Quibi App Store Error Made Launch Day a Bit of a Mess

When Disney Plus launched in November 2019, it was met with similar technical issues that came as no real surprise. Because so many new users had overloaded the system, it crashed. So when millions of families everywhere tried to stream Frozen for the umpteenth time, they were met with error screens, much like Quibi users.

Again, Quibi users should probably take this as a sign that the streaming platform is just that successful right off the bat, much like Disney Plus was. There was no sure way to tell just how the system would be able to handle so many users at once, but since the problem was fixed within an hour, future technical issues will likely be dealt with in a similarly swift manner.