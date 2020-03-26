Quibi’s ‘The Stranger’ Trailer Looks Extremely Creepy and Riveting

Quibi launches April 6th, 2020 and has already dropped many trailers for their upcoming movies and TV shows like Liam Hemsworth’s Most Dangerous Game and Cam Newton’s show Iron Sharpens Iron. With thrillers and true crime always making a buzz on other streaming platforms, it makes sense that Quibi would also throw their hat in the ring. Quibi released a trailer for their upcoming show The Stranger and it looks like it’ll be one everyone is talking about.