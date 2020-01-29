The bank issued an apology for the way Sauntore was treated, but they deny race was a factor. Their statement to the Detroit Free Press said, "We apologize for the experience Mr. Thomas had at our banking center. Local police should not have been involved.

"We strongly condemn racism and discrimination of any kind. We take extra precautions involving large deposits and requests for cash and in this case, we were unable to validate the checks presented by Mr. Thomas and regret we could not meet his needs.”