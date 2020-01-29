We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Bank Called the Cops on a Black Man Trying to Deposit Money from Racial Discrimination Settlement

Sauntore Thomas had just settled a racial discrimination lawsuit against the company he used to work for, Enterprise Rent-a-Car. He went to a TCF Bank branch in Livonia, a suburb of Detroit, to open a savings account, deposit the checks from the settlement, and withdraw some cash. 

Pretty straightforward, right? But Sauntore, a 44-year-old black man, never expected to be discriminated against once again for his race... while depositing checks from his racial discrimination lawsuit. BuzzFeed News spoke with Sauntore, who explained the unacceptable treatment he received from TCF Bank. 