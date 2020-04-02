The White Tiger on 'The Masked Singer' Is This Former NFL Champ, but What's With the Basketball? (SPOILERS)

1. Being a "scaredy-cat" about singing in front of a large group of people. (Because of this clue, he probably isn't a professional musician.)

2. The White Tiger is ready to "get in that ring and smash the competition." He also loves dancing, which "heals [his] body after taking a beating." (He seems to be athletic.)

3. His Super Clue was the "floss" dance which showed White Tiger shooting an invisible basketball and saying "Swish, swish." (Bingo: He's a basketball player!)