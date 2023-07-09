Home > Viral News > Trending Seventh Graders Make "Tampon Cookies" for Principal Who Refused to Put Tampons in the School Bathrooms Tampons are an absolute necessity, especially for young girls who might start their period at school. By Mark Pygas Jul. 9 2023, Published 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Twitter

A group of seventh graders came up with a clever protest after their principal refused to put tampons in the school bathrooms.

Tampons are an absolute necessity, especially for young girls who might start their period at school. Many people have argued that sanitary products should be provided by schools free of charge. This would especially help girls in poverty, who are often forced to miss school as a result of their period.

It started when the children asked for hygiene products to be supplied.

At one middle school, girls asked for access to sanitary products in bathrooms at the school. When the principal was less than receptive to the idea, they devised a pretty creative form of protest. “My friend’s 7th grader goes to a school where the kids organized for free tampons in the bathroom,” Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America tweeted. “The male principal said no because they would ‘abuse the privilege.’”

They baked some cookies for the principal in the shape of tampons.

Instead of giving up, the students decided to hold a cookie protest, which included the tampon cookies you can see below. And yes, they look amazing.

As you can probably imagine, plenty of people reacted to the protest.

The reaction that the cookies had on the principal is unclear, but the people of Twitter absolutely loved the idea. "I just love today’s kids," one user wrote. "When I was that age, we would have never even said tampon out loud." They added: "Each generation is incorporating feminism into child-rearing more and more. Yesterday’s 'you can be a doctor' is now 'you can be a doctor and you can demand tampons.'"

Some commenters applauded the creativity.

Another added: "She and every girl in the school should rally together and agree that every. single. time. they need a tampon, they should bypass all other adults at school and go ask for one from the principal directly."

Others suggested other forms of protest.

Another joked: "Maybe the girls should demonstrate that they are not taking advantage of free tampons by returning them to the principal when they are finished with them."

This user was confused by how hygiene products can be "abused."

One user asked: "Abuse them how? Is there a high street value for them? Are they going to overdose? Use a super when they could have made do with a light? Are pads just a gateway? Next you know they will be on DivaCups!"

Some educators shared how their students had benefited from similar programs.

"I teach at a CC," another explained. "A student told me how great the basket of tampons/pads in the bathroom were. She was panicking because she didn’t have $ or a ride to the store and they were there, free, & kept her in class (& confident). Me: that’s why they’re there."

Others were more skeptical.

Another user concluded: "But yes, plenty of kids would abuse the privilege. I’ve taught in enough middle schools to know that the dispenser would be emptied on the first day and tampons would be covering everything. Of they had them at the school nurse’s office or the front desk, that’d be reasonable."

What do you think?

