Sheridan From 'Listen to Your Heart' Was Supposed to Perform at SXSW This Year

While we wait (impatiently) for the next season of The Bachelorette , it’s nice to know that we have Listen to Your Heart to tide us over in the meantime. The dating competition show brings a fun new twist: its contestants are looking for both a singing partner and a soulmate.

Sheridan Reed is one of this season’s contestants, and he has certainly captured our attention with his many hats and love for his Subaru “Sheila.” Here’s what we know about Sheridan (including whether he finds love this season).

Meet Sheridan from 'Listen to Your Heart':

Although this is Sheridan’s first reality TV appearance, he’s no stranger to the spotlight. He has enjoyed quite a bit of popularity over the past couple of years due to his burgeoning music career. In 2018, he released his debut single “ We Should Both Be Here .” The music video followed shortly thereafter, along with plenty of eyeballs watching it (nearly a quarter-million pairs of ‘em so far!).

In the summer of 2019, Sheridan had his first international performance in Paris. Just a few months later, he released his second single, “All In,” then announced he would be an official artist at SXSW 2020 . Of course, SXSW 2020 was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing Sheridan to postpone his SXSW debut and other shows. But we can still watch him on Listen to Your Heart! Luckily for us, the show wrapped up filming way back on Feb. 12 (seems like a lifetime ago, huh?).