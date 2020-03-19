10 Small Silver Linings That Have Emerged from the Coronavirus Pandemic

There is no doubt that the COVI-19 pandemic is an absolute life-altering tragedy. Whether your life has been personally affected by the virus or not, it has transformed daily life and put a lot in perspective for people around the world. Right now, while most of us are isolated from each other and staying home in an effort to flatten the curve, it can be hard to stay positive.

We have no idea how long we'll be required to self-quarantine. Not to mention, more and more people are getting sick or have loved ones with the virus, and it's scary.

I in no way want to make light of the situation — it's completely horrendous, and it feels somewhat callous to say, "Hey, look on the bright side!" But it's so imperative to recognize that even though things seem dire, we still have each other, we still have our humanity, and we still deserve to feel happiness. With all of this in mind, here are some unexpected positive things that have emerged in recent weeks.