Netflix Is Being Sued by a Korean Broadband Company Thanks to 'Squid Game'

Technically, speaking, the lawsuit SK Broadband is bringing against Netflix isn't directly about Squid Game. The blockbuster numbers that the show has done in the US have given the ISP a point of leverage against the streamer. What's really at the heart of the lawsuit is a demand by SK Broadband that Netflix pay a usage fee for the bandwidth that the streamer has used in Korea over the past three years.

This lawsuit comes after a court in Korea ruled that Netflix did have to pay for the broadband that it ate up as its users streamed its content. Thanks to that decision, SK Broadband has been empowered to force Netflix to pay when it consumes excessive amounts of bandwidth or causes heavy network traffic.

“We will review the claim that SK Broadband has filed against us," a Netflix spokesperson told TechCrunch. "In the meantime, we continue to seek open dialogue and explore ways of working with SK Broadband in order to ensure a seamless streaming experience for our shared customers."

Netflix has already appealed the Korean court's decision, which came in July of 2021.