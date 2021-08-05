‘Star Wars’ Fans May Find the Price of Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser Painful

Walt Disney World may be the most magical place in the world, but all of that magic doesn't come for free. Disney World in Florida generates an average of $19.68 million a day, and they're not hitting those big numbers by performing acts of charity. But there's a reason people keep going back — they seem to have a really great time when they do, and many think the high price is ultimately worth it. But can the same be said of the newest Galactic Starcruiser experience?

Disney is billing the Galactic Starcruiser experience as "part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game." You'll be able to try and book a stay on the Starcruiser starting in Spring of 2022, and it's located in Galaxy's Edge, the Star Wars-themed section of Disney World's Florida resort.

It's more of a two day all-encompassing live-theater experience, however, that makes you feel like you're a passenger on a voyage in the Star Wars universe. Kind of like a less-terrifying and space-opera-themed version of The Game with Michael Douglas. It's not just a cool "hotel" one can stay at.

It took a few years, but Star Wars merchandise and themed attractions began popping up in Disney's parks, and at Disney World in Florida, perhaps the most ambitious live Star Wars experience is the Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

Disney's arguably the biggest entertainment business / entity / mega-corporation in the world. They own a ridiculous number of properties, including Star Wars, which The Mouse took over in 2012.

The price of the 'Star Wars' Galactic Starcruiser experience people has people shocked.

Again, Disney World isn't exactly known for its affordability, and while folks thought that the Galactic Starcruiser was going to cost a pretty penny, no one could've anticipated what it was going to cost. Firstly, you'll have to get a two-day package for the Galactic Starcruiser. There's no other way around it.

And you're going to have to drop at least $4,809 to stay there. That's right — the two-night experience for two people will run you up nearly $5,000, and that doesn't include the alcoholic or specialty beverages on the menu either. Want to stay with three guests? That's $5,209. If you're bringing four people, you'll need $5,999.

As per Disney's official website, valet parking's included in the experience: "Every Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package includes a two-night stay in a well-appointed cabin or suite, meals (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages) and the opportunity to live your Star Wars story through exclusive experiences, missions and activities. The vacation adventure also includes entry to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — as well as the rest of Disney’s Hollywood Studios — for your planetary excursion to Batuu. Valet parking is also included."

You can't stay more than two days, so if you're planning a longer trip at Disney, then you'll have to book a room somewhere else. Which can be a bit difficult because you're supposed to have a "flexible" schedule, with other dates planned while you're booking your stay. Gizmodo also states that guests will have the option to go as a good guy or bad guy, so there's a huge element of LARPing ingrained into the experience.

