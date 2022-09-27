Barista Begs Customers to Stop These Ordering "Hacks" That Make Their Lives More Difficult

Customers at Chipotle and various other chains have discovered if they take the time to order items a specific way with custom add-ons, they can save some money.

The trouble is that customizations often disrupt the "flow" of employees fulfilling orders. With more time and effort required of workers, turnaround speeds slow, which is especially stressful during a rush.

You can now add this Starbucks barista to the list of food service employees who've gone on record blasting these money-saving hacks.