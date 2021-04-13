TikTok's Stitch Feature Has Revamped Video Editing for Creators on the App

Just like every social media platform, TikTok continues to revamp the app to give creators a more desirable and enjoyable experience. The reason why creators are quite fond of the platform is that it offers various features that can help set short-form videos apart from the rest. The Stitch feature is just another addition to the app that has taken the content-creating game to the next level.

So, what exactly does the Stitch feature bring to the table? Keep reading to get in the know.