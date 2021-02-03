The 2021 Super Bowl National Anthem Is Actually a Duet

Whether you're a sports fan, someone who enjoys the halftime show, or someone just in it for the snacks, the Super Bowl is always the most celebrated sports event in February. While the Super Bowl might look a little different in 2021, one thing hasn't changed. Audience members are dying to know: Who is singing the national anthem at the 2021 Super Bowl!?

Eric Church, on the other hand, is an acclaimed country artist. He is a seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner, and 10-time Grammy nominee. His fanbase, sometimes known as the "Church Choir," is passionate about his music, and it's extremely clear why! His most recent album, "Desperate Man," earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album and produced his most recent No. 1 hit, "Some Of It."

R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan's debut album "Fearless" earned her seven Grammy nominations as Best New Artist. Her 2010 sophomore release, titled "Love Me Back," had the Associated Press singing its praises as "something amazing," and garnered her an eighth Grammy nomination for "Holding You Down (Goin' In Circles)." Following a third studio album release and three more Grammy nominations, Jazmine has released a fourth album in 2021 titled "Heaux Tales."

GRAMMY-nominated artists @ericchurch and @jsullivanmusic will join us in Tampa Bay to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV! GRAMMY-award winning artist @HERMusicx will sing America the Beautiful. Tune-in on Feb 7 to the Super Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show at 6pm ET pic.twitter.com/mh1Y8fjgpV

The NFL confirmed their choice for the national anthem with a tweet on Jan.19, 2021 . The tweet itself announced Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church as the singers. The anthem will be preceded by Grammy-award winning artist H.E.R. performing "America the Beautiful." Both performances will be performed in American Sign Language by Warren "WAWA" Snipe.

The additional Super Bowl performers are critically acclaimed powerhouses.

Fans might recognize R&B star H.E.R. from her song "Best Part" (featuring Daniel Caesar), but her accolades speak for themselves. With 13 Grammy nominations and two wins in just three years, this talented singer/songwriter/instrumentalist is here to stay. In 2019, she won two Grammy awards for Best R&B Album ("H.E.R.") and a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Female Artist.

Article continues below advertisement

Warren "WaWa" Snipe is an acclaimed deaf recording artist specializing in "Dip Hop" (hip-hop through deaf eyes) and he has been entertaining audiences since 2005 with his unique perspective of exploring hip-hop through visual imagery as well as audio. In 2016, Wawa released an album, "Deaf: So What?!," which was designed to showcase the appeal of music to all, including those who are deaf.

Deaf rapper and recording artist Warren “WAWA” Snipe will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language before the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face-off in Super Bowl LV. https://t.co/v4ryxybqHb — WGRZ (@WGRZ) February 3, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

And who could forget the star of the halftime show, The Weeknd? His latest album, "After Hours," features charting songs such as "Blinding Lights," but fans may recognize his past showstoppers as well: "Can't Feel My Face," "I Feel It Coming," and "Earned It." Fans know that he's certain to put on an incredible show following broadcasted performances for prior awards shows in 2020.