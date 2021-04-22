A Super Pink Moon Will Illuminate the Night Sky on April 26, 2021 — Here's What to Know!By Gabrielle Bernardini
Apr. 22 2021, Published 3:24 p.m. ET
Get your camera ready because a super pink moon will light up the night sky on Monday, April 26, 2021.
This supermoon, which, according to Space.com is the first one of the year, happens when "the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal, although the difference is hard to spot with the naked eye."
However, although this astronomical event is known as a super pink moon, don't expect to see the color pink when you step outside. The supermoon is just bigger and brighter than a typical full moon and will feature a golden hue.
Keep reading to find out how you can see the super pink moon on April 26.
Where can you see the super pink moon? Here's the best time to see the supermoon.
Since this supermoon is only one of two that will appear in 2021, be sure to mark your calendars so you don't miss the beautiful event. You may be wondering where you'll be able to spot the super pink moon, and luckily, it will be visible to everyone in the world.
According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the supermoon will be visible after sunset and reach its peak illumination at 11:33 p.m. EST.
For viewers hoping to see a pink moon, sadly you may be a bit disappointed. "This super pink moon won't actually look 'super pink' — or any hue of pink, really," the Almanac writes. "The Moon will be its usual golden color near the horizon and fade to a bright white as it glides overhead!"
So, why has April's moon been dubbed the "pink moon"? According to the Almanac, the names for the different moons come from a number of places, including "Native American, Colonial American, and European sources." "Traditionally, each full [m]oon name was applied to the entire lunar month in which it occurred, not only to the full [m]oon," they write.
Twitter is ready for the super pink moon.
With the excitement of the super pink moon looming, people have taken to social media to share their thoughts.
"I don't think it's really pink, but this supermoon will be close enough to the earth to see craters without binoculars! #supermoon #pinkmoon," one person tweeted.
Another user wrote, "A super pink moon. April 26. The super is the moon being closer, in its orbit, to the Earth. The pink is a reference to a North American wildflower, Moss Phlox, in bloom at this time. All in all, just enjoy the occasion and the sky. #PinkMoon #Supermoon #Superpinkmoon."
One person wrote, "The pink supermoon is next week and still no one’s professed their undying love to me." Another added, "I can’t wait to see the pink super moon April 26. Catch me stargazing all night."
Will you be catching the super pink moon on April 26?