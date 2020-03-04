Vegetarian or Not, Taco Bell's Veggie Mode Looks Delicious

A large portion of the items listed in Veggie Mode have never actually been featured on the chain's official menu, such as the Black Bean Chalupa Supreme, while others were never properly AVA certified, like the Spicy Potato Soft Taco. But now, all of the vegetarian possibilities will be available to fulfill all of your plant-based desires via Veggie Mode, and each of them will be AVA certified. Check out the video, below, to see how it really works.