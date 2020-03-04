We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
how-to-eat-veggie-blog-masthead-1583350723293.jpg
Source: Taco Bell

Vegetarian or Not, Taco Bell's Veggie Mode Looks Delicious

Whether you choose to live a plant-based lifestyle, or if you're simply trying to abide by #MeatlessMondays, vegetarians and omnivores alike are about to fall head-over-heels in love with Veggie Mode, Taco Bell's latest and greatest venture towards being more sustainable, while catering to a larger audience. 

Taco Bell's Veggie Mode is officially revolutionizing menus nationwide on Thursday, March 12, so stay tuned for everything you need to know about the glorious new feature.