Vegetarian or Not, Taco Bell's Veggie Mode Looks Delicious

Vegetarian or Not, Taco Bell's Veggie Mode Looks DeliciousBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Whether you choose to live a plant-based lifestyle, or if you're simply trying to abide by #MeatlessMondays, vegetarians and omnivores alike are about to fall head-over-heels in love with Veggie Mode, Taco Bell's latest and greatest venture towards being more sustainable, while catering to a larger audience.
Taco Bell's Veggie Mode is officially revolutionizing menus nationwide on Thursday, March 12, so stay tuned for everything you need to know about the glorious new feature.
This is how Taco Bell's Veggie Mode works.
Taco Bell's Veggie Mode is almost exactly what it sounds like: it's going to be a going to be a brand new feature on each of the chain's self-service kiosks at restaurants nationwide. Essentially, it will provide users the option to single-swipe, in order to unlock around 50 American Vegetarian Association-certified food items.
A large portion of the items listed in Veggie Mode have never actually been featured on the chain's official menu, such as the Black Bean Chalupa Supreme, while others were never properly AVA certified, like the Spicy Potato Soft Taco. But now, all of the vegetarian possibilities will be available to fulfill all of your plant-based desires via Veggie Mode, and each of them will be AVA certified. Check out the video, below, to see how it really works.
Each item in Veggie Mode will still be customizable to your liking.
Taco Bell prides itself on giving customers the chance to customize their meals, and even via Veggie Mode, customers will be able to make specific changes to listed orders, per the release. For example, you can say "no cheese" if you'd prefer no cheese on a burrito, or you can add extra jalapeños to your Power Bowl, if you're craving something spicy. The world is truly your (vegan) oyster.
While there will be around 50 options through Veggie Mode, the press release states that there are about 20 million potential veggie combinations on the Taco Bell menu. So seriously, get creative and try them all — the possibilities are truly endless.
Is Taco Bell using Impossible or Beyond Meat in Veggie Mode?
In the last year, a number of fast-food chains, including Burger King, Carl's Jr., White Castle, and Dunkin', added Impossible Meat and Beyond Meat to their menus. However, Taco Bell has no plans to add either variety of plant-based proteins to their vegetarian menu at this moment in time, according to Eater.
“We’ve met with Beyond, we’ve met with Impossible, but I think what we’re proud of is that we’ve been doing vegetarian for 57 years," Julie Felss Masino, Taco Bell’s president of North American operations, told CNBC. This refers to the fact that Taco Bell has been a go-to for vegetarians for about five decades, by simply offering different combinations of beans, cheese, potatoes, eggs, rice, and vegetables.
Regardless if you're a meat-eater, or a vegetarian kween, Veggie Mode is about to come in clutch, by showing off all the plant-based options Taco Bell has to offer. Plant-based has never tasted so damn good.
