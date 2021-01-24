What Happened in Tacoma? Graphic Video Shows Police Car Hitting a Pedestrian

The videographer, identified as Mark by the News Tribune, said that there were five to six cars doing circles in the street, stopping traffic. A large group of people — three dozen or so — gathered around to cheer on the racers.

A police car arrived on the scene, and Mark said he heard a siren from the car but no verbal warnings. “A lot of people swarmed in that direction [of the police car],” Mark said. “They were intending to block him.”