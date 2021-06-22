Will AFC Richmond Finally Win in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2? It's Definitely Possible

At the beginning of the series, when Ted Lasso signs on to coach the AFC Richmond football team, we fully expect him to be goofy and inadequate, which he is. As an American football coach taking over an English football team, he has no idea how to play English football, aka soccer.

But he does know how to coach. So while Season 1 focuses on the team warming up to Ted, Season 2 should take the arc of the team warming up to be champions.