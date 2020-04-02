Group of 70 Spring Breakers Went to Mexico, Now 44 of Them Have Coronavirus

"So what you've seen now is a lot of the sheriff's departments have instituted protocols … Cocoa Beach, major spring break destination went down 70% since my order. And so, I think that's a more prudent approach to do social distancing," the governor said.

“Since I issued my directive, anybody who's put that in place, spring break’s done. Any place to go for bars and all this are done. They don't have a place to go.”