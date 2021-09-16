Online Backlash Inspired Producers of 'The Activist' to Turn the Competition Show Into a Documentary

Quick question: Does everything need to be a competition show? Because at this point, it seems like it. Things like dating, cooking, pretty much being a ninja, and more have all been made into wildly successful competition TV shows. But now, that has extended to the world of activism and wanting to make a difference.

The Activist is a TV show that was originally going to be a competition series airing on CBS. But it caused so much controversy online that the entire format of the show has now changed. Here's what we know about the backlash it received and how things will be different moving forward.

What is 'The Activist' TV show controversy?

In Sept. 2021, a competition show called The Activist was announced. Hosted by Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough, the show was going to be about competitors facing off in challenges that promote the causes they care about. They were going to have to fight to win the opportunity to attend the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy. There, they were going to be able to meet world leaders and discuss their ideas with changemakers.

On the show, the activists' "success" was going to be measured by things like social media metrics, online engagement, and commentary from the hosts, according to Deadline. The Activist is even produced by Global Citizen, a movement that is aiming to end "extreme poverty" by 2030. Although The Activist has a positive message behind it, the show got plenty of backlash online. Many people were against the idea, and now the premise of the show is changing.

For starters, people don't believe that activism should be a competition. Instead, all who work to make positive change in the world should be celebrated. When she learned about the show, actress Jameela Jamil spoke out on Twitter saying, "Couldn’t they just give the money it’s going to take to pay this unbelievably expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much-needed money away in a 'prize'?"

